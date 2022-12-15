ASH GRUNWALD Blues brother

One of Australia’s most loved bluesmen Ash Grunwald is heading our way for three WA shows this summer.

The APRA-Award-winning artist says he is looking forward to bringing his “hot mama vibes to the crossroads again in 2023, to channel rivers of Delta swamp laced with reefs of gold ‘n’ groove.”

Ash Grunwald will perform at The Stirling Arms Hotel, Guildford, on Thursday, February 9; Rosemount Hotel, North Perth, on Friday, February 10; and Albie’s Bar, Busselton, on Saturday, February 11.

Grunwald has toured right across the country this year promoting his 11th studio album, Shout Into the Noise, the follow-up to his collab with Josh Teskey, Push The Blues Away (2020).

With six Australian Top-50 albums to his credit, alongside five ARIA and four AIR Award Nominations, two APRA Awards, Grunwald is one of Australia’s most successful blues musicians.

For more info and to buy tickets, head to ashgrunwald.com

