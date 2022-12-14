PAUL KELLY Before too long

Paul Kelly is set to perform in the courtyard of the Fremantle Prison. After the first announced night, on Friday, March 17, sold out immediately, a new show has now been added for Thursday, March 16, with tickets on sale now.

Paul Kelly will be over in Western Australia to headline the sold-out Red Hot Summer event alongside Bernard Fanning, Missy Higgins and more.

He will be joined at the historic Freo venue by special guests, and long-time musical friends, Vika and Linda Bull. The show will be an opportunity to catch the acclaimed sisters live following the 2021 release of their first album of original songs in 19 years, The Wait. Vika and Linda Bull were scheduled to visit Perth in June but their trip here was cancelled due to illness.

Paul Kelly plays Fremantle Prison on Thursday, March 16 and Friday, March 17, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.com.au

