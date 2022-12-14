TIM ROGERS & THE TWIN SET Unfurling tour news

You Am I frontman Tim Rogers is taking his solo band Tim Rogers & The Twin Set on a national tour, hitting Froth Craft Bunbrewery, Bunbury, on Saturday, March 4; and Freo.Social on Sunday, March 5, 2023.

With a career spanning 30 years and a catalogue of fan favourites and critically acclaimed songs, Tim Rogers’ long-awaited solo return ties in with the upcoming release of his new solo record, Tines of Stars Unfurled; due out in February 2023.

Tines of Stars Unfurled is a bookend to Tim Rogers’ solo debut of 1999 What Rhymes With Cars and Girls, marking the return of his fiddle-and-squeezebox country-blues compadres The Twin Set.

Fans can get their first taste of the upcoming album with the new single Been So Good, Been So Far.

Tim Rogers and The Twin Set play Froth Craft Bunbrewery, Bunbury, on Saturday, March 4; and Freo.Social on Sunday, March 5, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to moshtix.com.au

