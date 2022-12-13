DAVE CHAPPELLE Announces RAC Arena show

American comedian, screenwriter, television and film producer, and actor Dave Chappelle will bring his stand-up comedy show back to Australia this summer.

The award-winning performer will hit Perth’s RAC Arena on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

On his first visit to Australia since 2014, Dave Chappelle will then hit venues in Sydney, Wollongong, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Rising to prominence through his satirical comedy sketch series Chappelle’s Show, Dave Chappelle remains one of the biggest international names in stand-up comedy. More recently Chappelle has released a number of popular, and at times, controversial, Netflix comedy specials, including The Age of Spin, Deep In The Heart of Texas, Equanimity, The Bird Revelation, Sticks & Stones and The Closer.

Earlier this week billionaire businessman Elon Musk faced a hostile, booing crowd when Dave Chappelle invited him onto the stage as a surprise guest in San Francisco.

Dave Chappelle hits RAC Arena on Thursday, February 2, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 16 from livenation.com.au

