DIS-ORDER Shaking up Milk Bar

RTRFM is set to kick off 2023 with Dis-Order, a massive, two-stage event celebrating everything noisy, punky and disorderly at Milk Bar on Saturday, February 11.

On the main stage catch the upbeat punk of Aborted Tortoise, the brutal sounds of Bolt Gun, the fast-paced punk of Paranoias and the heavy thrash of Territory.

On the floor things go a bit DIY with the the power punk of Dead Tooth Hottie, the rock and roll of Asbestos Fence, the hardcore of Gutter Oil and the infectious speed of MSOL (pictured above).

RTRFM’s Dis-Order hits Milk Bar on Saturday, February 11, 2023. Tickets are on sale now via Oztix.com.au or RTRFM.com.au

Prev x