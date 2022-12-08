NEW SOUNDS A fun and free Volume Three



New Sounds is a youth music series launched by Propel Youth Arts WA to spotlight Western Australia’s young musicians and DJs. Up next they are propelling New Sounds Volume Three, a free live concert with fun activities on Friday, December 9, from 6pm to 9pm at Yagan Square Amphitheatre.

Alongside the Christmas Lights installation, New Sounds Volume Three celebrates Christmas with a boogie session to live music by local young musicians Rosalie Chilvers, The Present, Buckland and DJ Jxnior.

It’s an opportunity to get festive with free sparkly faces and glitter tattoos (Christmas Edition), twirl around with light up hula hoops, get all hands-on with a free Christmas-themed crafty workshop, and end the night with a cheeky photograph at the vintage caravan photo-booth.

Stay in touch for Volume Four happening on Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 2pm to 6pm with line-ups and other fun activities to be announced.

Check out more about the New Sounds Volume Three line-up below:



Jxnior | 6:00pm, 6:50pm, 7.40pm, 8.30pm

A pillar in Boorloo’s (Perth) dance music scene, Jxnior (they/them) comes well equipped with unparalleled positivity, radiant energy and a fiery passion for inclusive and safe spaces. Sonically, Jxnior’s DJ sets spotlight Afrocentric sounds – traversing silky smooth amapiano, afro-house strains, ultra-percussive breaks and throwing in a taste of UK funk and grime for good measure. You can expect weighty bass lines intertwined with vocal refrains that ubiquitously flow from one drum beat to the next, with each percussive element chosen with deep skill and consideration.



Rosalie Chilvers | 6:20 – 6:50pm

True, proud and loud – Rosalie Chilvers is a 16-year-old, indie-pop songwriter located in the northern suburbs of WA. Being known for her songs about lost friendships, broken hearts and real love – Rosalie brings you the truest stories from her life. Her performance truly reminds you of Blondie meets Taylor Swift and her energy is never-ending. Having had the wonderful opportunity to open for Noah Dillon, she truly knows this is what she is going to spend the rest of her life doing. Her heart and soul are performing.



The Present | 7:10 – 7:40pm

The Present is an investigation into the convergence of jazz improvisation and electronic dance music. With an initial trio exploring the intertwining of their political motivations for an immersive, integrative underground culture, while challenging the accessibility of free jazz for these collective audiences. At the core of this experimental project is an interrogation into our notions of inclusivity; where, at the root of our approach is a state of child-like wonder. For play, creates an invitation for the confluence of novel ideas and perspectives, such that it behaves like a necessary requirement for effective collaboration.



Buckland | 8:00 – 8:30pm

Buckland (real name David Stewart) is an emerging theatre-maker, performer, and composer creating unafraid, honest, and emotive art that intersects the worlds of sound and stage. Already a respected figure in the Boorloo (Perth) music and theatre scenes, the hype from those on the outside has been growing with every new work he becomes involved in.

Covering a broad spectrum of sounds, Buckland’s music moves through pop, new wave, and Krautrock spheres, permeated by 80s synths, drum machines, novel textures, and electro colour. His music has been compared to the likes of John Maus, Cate Le Bon, and Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith.

Propel Youth Arts WA’s New Sounds Volume Three hits Yagan Square Amphitheatre on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 6pm to 9pm. For more info, head to the Facebook event page.

Prev x