Tom Gleeson is Out of Touch in 2026

Hard Quiz and Taskmaster Australia host Tom Gleeson is bringing his new stand-up show, Out of Touch, across the country, hitting WA in early 2026.

The Gold Logie winner will kick off his WA leg at the Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, January 28, before heading north to the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, January 29, and wrapping up with two shows at Perth’s Regal Theatre on Friday, January 30, and Saturday, January 31.

One of Australia’s most recognisable comedians, Gleeson has hosted two hit comedy shows, won five AACTA Awards, and earned a reputation for his sharp wit and unfiltered humour. Out of Touch is his way of granting Australia the opportunity to “take the piss out of him live.”

Tom Gleeson brings his Out of Touch tour to Western Australia in January 2026. Tickets are on sale now from comedy.com

