Desert blues band Tinariwen are set to play Freo.Social on Sunday, February 28 next year, as part of their upcoming Australian tour.

Returning with new material from their latest album, Hoggar, the Tuareg rockers last performed in Perth with a sold-out show in 2024. This tour marks a return to the spirit of their beginnings, with a rawer sound, less polished electric guitars, a greater presence of female voices, and collective recording that reflects the strength of their community.

Pioneers of Assouf music, a guitar-driven style of music from the Sahara region of northern and west Africa, Tinariwen were formed in 1979 in the Adrar des Ifoghas in northern Mali. Known for blending blues, Saharan traditions, and Arab influences to share the struggles and hopes of the Tuareg people, the group gained worldwide recognition with early noughties with The Radio Tisdas Sessions album. Since then, they have since released nine more records, had multiple award nominations and won the Grammy Award for Best Global Music Album for their 2011 record Tassili.

Known for bringing together the worlds of African music and Western rock, Tinariwen have collaborated with numerous acclaimed musicians such as Kurt Vile, Yusuf Islam (Cat Stevens), Micah Nelson, Jack White, Flea, Warren Ellis and many more.

Tinariwen’s newest album Hoggar is out now. Tinawiren plays Freo.Social on Sunday, February 28, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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