Powderfinger roll into Perth on Australian reunion tour

After years of speculation, Australian rock legends Powderfinger have confirmed they will reunite for a major national tour in 2027.

Seventeen years after stepping away from the live stage, the five-piece will return for an 18-date run across the country, with stops in Brisbane, Cairns, Perth, Sydney, Adelaide and Melbourne.

Perth fans will have two opportunities to catch the Brisbane rockers live, with shows scheduled for Wellington Square on Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25, 2027.

“We are absolutely ecstatic to be coming together to play again,” the band said upon announcing the reunion. “Over the years there have been tons of suggestions for us to go back on the road but, until now, it never felt quite right or lined up for all of us.”

“We have always been so grateful for the continued support from our long-term fans and over the years we’ve picked up a lot of new ones who have never seen us play. So, it feels right to bring all of these people, including our kids who were too young to see us play, together for a special run of shows around the country next year.”

Featuring Bernard Fanning, Darren Middleton, Ian Haug, Jon Coghill and John ‘JC’ Collins, Powderfinger’s discography includes seven studio albums and beloved Aussie hits, including My Happiness, These Days, Sunsets, On My Mind and more.

Their achievements include five ARIA number-one albums, 18 ARIA Awards and three APRA Awards, including two for Song of the Year. The band also scored an impressive 22 entries in triple j’s annual Hottest 100, including two number-one finishes with My Happiness and These Days.

The upcoming tour promises to be more than a traditional concert experience, with Powderfinger set to perform inside an epic, stadium-sized big top. Offering a mix of standing and seated ticket options, the format will combine the atmosphere of a festival with the spectacle of a large-scale live production.

The travelling big top will be set up at central city locations around the country, including Brisbane Showgrounds, Cazalys Stadium in Cairns, Wellington Square in Perth, The Domain in Sydney, Ellis Park in Adelaide and Melbourne Park Oval.

Powderfinger will curate an all-Australian support lineup for the shows, with a rotating selection of established and emerging artists joining the band across the tour.

Powderfinger play Wellington Square on Friday, September 24, and Saturday, September 25, 2027. Sign up at powderfinger.com for pre-sales from Wednesday, October 14. General Public tickets are on sale Monday, October 19 from ticketmaster.com.au



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