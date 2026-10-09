Beloved musical Singin’ in the Rain to make a splash at Koorliny Arts Centre

One of the world’s most beloved musicals, Singin’ in the Rain, will light up the stage at Koorliny Arts Centre from Friday, November 20, to Saturday, November 28.

Set in the 1920s, the story follows silent screen star Don Lockwood as Hollywood faces its biggest revolution yet: the arrival of the “talkies”. Alongside best friend Cosmo Brown, aspiring actress Kathy Selden and the wonderfully dramatic Lina Lamont, Don must navigate a changing industry where not every movie star is quite ready to be heard.

Brought to Perth audiences by director Blake Jenkins, choreographer Allen Blachford and musical director Kate McIntosh, the show will feature all classics from the original movie such as Good Morning, Make ‘Em Laugh, Moses Supposes and the iconic title number, in addition to an onstage rainstorm.

Koorliny’s leads include Matt Ballantine as Don Lockwood, Emily Lambert as Kathy Selden, Rp van der Westhuizen as Cosmo Brown and Melissa Tranchita as Lina Lamont.

Originally a 1952 movie, Singin’ In The Rain was adapted to the stage in the early eighties by the film’s screen writers, Betty Comden and Adolph Green. The musical has been performed at the West End and Broadway and has received nominations for multiple awards, including the Laurence Olivier Award and the Tony Award.

Singin’ In The Rain is showing at Koorliny Arts Centre from Friday, November 20, to Saturday, November 28, 2026. For tickets and for more information, visit koorliny.com.au

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