Pete Murray brings 25 year celebrations to Freo Prison

For the first time in his career, Pete Murray will perform his two most popular albums, Feeler and See the Sun, in full and back-to-back, celebrating 25 years in music.

The special one-night-only show in Western Australia will take place at Fremantle Prison on Friday, February 12.

With four consecutive No. 1 albums, 17 ARIA Award nominations and more than 1.2 million albums sold, Murray won over fans across Australia in the 2000s with heartfelt hits including Better Days, Opportunity and So Beautiful.

Joining Murray for the occasion will be renowned live act, Pierce Brothers, alongside a special performance from Pete’s own talented son, Charlie Murray.

Melbourne folk-rock duo Jack and Pat Pierce, better known as Pierce Brothers, have played sold-out shows across Australia and around the world, appearing at major festivals in Australia, Europe, South Africa and North America. They have also supported some of the biggest names in music, including James Blunt, Ben Harper and Zac Brown Band.

Drawing on influences from jazz, soul, folk and contemporary pop, Charlie Murray’s music features rich harmonic textures and thoughtful arrangements, with echoes of artists such as Tom Misch, John Mayer and Dominic Fike.

Pete Murray will perform Feeler and See the Sun at Fremantle Prison on Friday, February 12, 2026. Tickets are on sale Thursday, October 15 from ticketmaster.com.au

Prev x