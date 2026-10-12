A$AP Rocky brings Don’t Be Dumb World Tour to Perth

A$AP Rocky has announced Australian dates for his Don’t Be Dumb World Tour, marking his first visit to the region in eight years.

The tour will give Australian fans the chance to experience his fourth studio album, DON’T BE DUMB, live, with dates scheduled for Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane before wrapping up at Perth’s RAC Arena on Thursday, December 17.

The announcement follows the conclusion of the tour’s sold-out 25-date European and UK leg, which took Rocky to 19 countries. The arena run featured tracks from DON’T BE DUMB alongside fan favourites spanning his career.

Since emerging in 2011, the multi-hyphenate artist, entrepreneur, actor and fashion designer, born Rakim Mayers, has established himself as a major force in the music industry, amassing more than 25 billion streams worldwide. His music videos have also racked up an impressive five billion combined views on YouTube.

Released most recently, DON’T BE DUMB marks Rocky’s first studio album in eight years. The project features cover art by visionary filmmaker and illustrator Tim Burton, alongside guest appearances from Doechii, Gorillaz, Jessica Pratt, Thundercat, Tyler, The Creator, will.i.am and more.

A$AP Rocky’s Don’t Be Dumb World Tour hits RAC Arena Thursday, December 17, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 16 from asaprocky.com

Prev x