Nickelback bring Everything Under The Sun to RAC Arena

Canadian rock giants Nickelback have announced the global Everything Under The Sun Tour, with an Australian leg scheduled for October 2027.

The tour arrives in support of the Grammy-nominated group’s upcoming album of the same name, due for release Friday, October 30. After performing throughout North America, the UK and Europe, the Australian leg kicks off in Perth at RAC Arena on Saturday, October 2, before stopping in Adelaide, Melbourne, Geelong, Brisbane, Sydney and the Hunter Valley.

Nickelback are one of the most streamed rock bands in the world, with nearly 65 million albums sold worldwide and over 50 million monthly listeners. The band’s lead single from forthcoming Everything Under The Sun, titled Rattle The Cage, and featuring guitarist John 5, marks another chart-topping moment for the group, sitting number one in the US on Active Rock Radio. The new single also provides another taste of the upcoming record, following on from the previous singles Leave Me Behind and Make Me Love You.

While their previous Get Rollin’ World Tour became the fastest-selling and highest-attended tour of their career, Nickelback are poised to go even bigger in expanding the run to Australia.

Supporting the run is English four-piece Don Broco, whom Nickelback collaborated with on Don Broco track Nightmare Tripping. The band has both built a reputation for boundary-pushing genre-blending and impressive live shows, selling out Wembley Arena and performing at Reading and Leeds.

Nickelback will bring their Everything Under The Sun Tour to RAC Arena on Saturday, October 2, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, October 16 from facetofacetouring.com.au

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