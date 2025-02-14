Timothy Nelson returns with long-awaited new album Debaser Tapes

Local indie-rock musician Timothy Nelson‘s long-awaited new album Debaser Tapes is set to be released next Wednesday, February 19.

Debaser Tapes is Nelson’s fourth solo album to date and was created over a five-year production period due to interruptions, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The album features 10 songs, including the singles Seasons Pass, Hold Your Hair, and Greenmount Hill, plus Nelson’s yet-to-be-released work.

Nelson will be bringing some of his new material to the stage at Mojos Bar on Friday, February 14, where he will be supporting Finn Pearson Band alongside Clare Perrott and Oakabella & The Maeflies.

“This album has been such a journey, it’s a little hard to believe it’s finally being released,” Nelson said. “I started recording it somewhere back in 2019 with Andy Lawson at Debaser, his home studio—which, of course, the record is now named after.”

“Driving out to the house, walking up the hill to record all day, drinking margaritas with him and his wife Kato at night—the title, and the artwork, is my way of paying tribute to that whole aspect of this record,” Nelson added. “To me, the best part of making a record with anyone is the time you spend with whoever you’re making it with.”

Nelson’s new release adds to an acclaimed discography to date, having won multiple awards at both the West Australian Music Industry Awards and at WAM Song of the Year. He has performed and collaborated with many industry icons, including Eskimo Joe, Liz Stringer and Drapht. Nelson has also supported international performers such as Parquet Courts, Drugdealer and Ron Sexsmith.

Timothy Nelson’s newest album Debaser Tapes is out on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Timothy Nelson plays at Mojos Bar supporting Finn Pearson Band on Friday, February 14. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

