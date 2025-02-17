The Waifs add Fremantle show to Australian tour

Albany folk rock band The Waifs have added a Fremantle date to their Australian Regional Tour 2025.

The three-piece will play Freo.Social on Sunday, April 13, joined by special guest, Perth-born blues and folk music songwriter Jez Mead.

The headline performance comes in addition to previously announced Summersalt festival dates in Denmark on Saturday, March 1, and Busselton on Saturday, April 12.

Formed in 1992, The Waifs have received multiple ARIA Awards and released several multiplatinum-selling LPs, with their 2003 LP Up All Night, 2007 LP Sun Dirt Water, and 2001 LP Temptation gaining international recognition.

The Waifs hit Freo.Social on Sunday, April 13, 2025. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, February 19, from thewaifs.com

