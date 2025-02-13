Magdalena Bay add Freo stop to Imaginal Mystery Tour

Alt-pop duo Magdalena Bay are bringing their Imaginal Mystery Tour to Australia this year, hitting Metropolis Fremantle on Tuesday, March 11.

Hailing from Los Angeles, Magdalena Bay—the duo of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin—have been making waves globally with their infectious blend of futuristic synth-pop and hypnotic visuals. Their Imaginal Mystery Tour follows the release of their critically acclaimed sophomore album, Imaginal Disk, which has seen them sell out shows across the US, UK and Europe.

Rising New Zealand musician and multimedia artist Ratbag will join as special support for the tour, bringing her unique blend of grunge, shoegaze, punk, and pop to the stage at all Australian dates.

Magdalena Bay’s Imaginal Mystery Tour hits Metropolis Fremantle on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from secretsounds.com

