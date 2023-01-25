Thrice announce ‘The Artist in the Ambulance’ anniversary tour

American post-hardcore rockers Thrice have announced they’ll be heading to Australia this September to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of The Artist In The Ambulance.

The band will be performing their seminal record in its entirety across the country, including a Perth date at Badlands Bar on Wednesday, September 6, 2023.

Released in 2003, The Artist In The Ambulance album spawned two massive singles, All That’s Left and Stare at the Sun.

“Some of our favourite memories of touring in Australia are from the first time we toured The Artist In The Ambulance there,” said Thrice’s vocalist and guitarist, Dustin Kensrue. “ There was such a great energy to those shows and we can’t wait to do it again.”

Thrice’s The Artist In The Ambulance 20th Anniversary tour hits Badlands Bar on Wednesday, September 6, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 27 from www.sbmpresents.com and www.thrice.net

