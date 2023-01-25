Snoop Dogg announces Aussie tour supports

Snoop Dogg has announced the support acts joining him on his long-awaited tour of Australia.

The Californian hip-hop legend will be joined by Detroit’s Obie Trice and D12 (sans Eminem), veteran US duo Tha Dogg Pound, and Irish group Versatile.

The tour kicks off at Perth’s RAC Arena on Monday, February 27.

Snoop Dogg is visiting our shores on his I WANNA THANK ME tour, celebrating the release of his 17th album I Wanna Thank Me, and documentary of the same name, which were released in 2019.

It will be the first time Snoop Dogg has performed in Australia since 2014 when he headlined the Big Day Out.

Snoop Dogg has announced the support acts joining him on his national I WANNA THANK ME tour, hitting RAC Arena on Monday, February 27, 2023.

