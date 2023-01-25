Peking Duk announce first Aussie tour since 2019

Canberra party-starters Peking Duk have announced an Australian tour. For the first time since 2019’s Biggest Tour Ever, the duo, made up of Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles, will be hitting Australian capital cities and visiting regional towns they’ve never played before.

The announce includes a Perth date at Metro City on Saturday, April 1.

From ARIA Award-winning, four-times platinum single High, to the triple-platinum witching hour anthem Stranger ft. Swedish artist Elliphant, to Fake Magic, Peking Duk have racked up over 530 million streams online.

After working on their own solo projects, unveiling their weekly podcast and releasing their new hit Spend It featuring Circa Waves, Peking Duk say they can’t wait to get back on the road and play new tunes to fans.

Peking Duk play Metro City on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Tickets are on sale now from megatix.com.au

