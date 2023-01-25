Scottish punks The Exploited share new tour dates

Scottish punk legends The Exploited have announced a new run of Australian tour dates for 2023.

The Edinburgh band were originally scheduled to visit Australia and New Zealand in February this year, however these dates were put on hold when frontman Wattie Buchan had a heart attack on stage in Columbia in December.

“COVID lockdowns and near death experiences will not dissuade Wattie and The Exploited from fulfilling their promise to Aussie and Kiwi fans,” the band said when announcing the new dates, promising “the best Exploited shows ever” on their November visit.

The new tour, dubbed the Real Punk Rock tour, includes a Perth show at Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, November 12 with support from Turd and Stumped.

Formed in Edinburgh in 1978, The Exploited’s debut album Punks Not Dead become the number one independent album of 1981. It was followed by the punk classic Troops Of Tomorrow a year later. The Exploited launched a new breed of politically outspoken anarcho-punk bands and have inspired generations of punks, from originals such as Discharge, Agnostic Front and Anti-Flag, right through to today’s punk bands, as well as speed metal icons such as Anthrax and Slayer.

The Exploited play Rosemount Hotel on Sunday, November 12, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to davidroywilliams.com

