Perth’s FKA Franky launches new single ‘Milli’

Perth hip-hop artist FKA Franky will launch his new single Milli at Four5Nine Bar this Saturday, January 28.

Back with his first new music in 2023, Milli tackles the difficult decision of deciding whether to stay with the person who you know has and will continue to mistreat you. With production from local talent STAYWELL, this collaboration is FKA Franky’s most introspective song yet.

Special support on the night comes from Nxlly and Harry Broun, with Staywell DJs keeping the party going.

FKA Franky released his debut track BONES in February 2021, following it up with Wherever I Go later that year.

FKA Franky launches his new single Milli at Four5Nine Bar this Saturday, January 28, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rosemounthotel.oztix.com.au

