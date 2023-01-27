Metallica to unveil new album ’72 Seasons’ with world-wide listening party

American metal mega-group Metallica have announced they will preview their 12th studio album 72 Seasons with a global listening party/cinema experience.

On Thursday, April 13, 72 Seasons will be played in full, with surround sound, exclusively in cinemas worldwide. Each track on the album will be accompanied by its own music video and commentary from the band. Check out the band’s announcement in the video below…

72 Seasons will then be released on Friday, April 14 via Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings.

72 Seasons was produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich. The album will be released in several formats including 2LP 140g black vinyl and limited-edition variants, CD and digital.

Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons will be previewed in cinemas on Thursday, April 13, with tickets on sale Thursday, March 2 from metallica.film. Check out Metallica’s latest single Screaming Suicide below…

