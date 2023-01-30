Music mentorship program Sound States returns for third instalment

Music mentorship program Sound States will return for its third instalment this year. Presented by 360 Artist Logistics, the free program provides early career Artist Managers and Self-managed Artists a space to build the confidence and knowledge to cultivate their own thriving, independent career pathways.

With the last two editions praised by participants and Industry alike, Sound States are on the look out for the next class of creative minds to join the 2023 program, which comes to State Library of Western Australia from Monday, April 15 to Wednesday, April 17, 2023.

Sound States is unique for its continuous DIY message, and dismantles the idea that there are industry gate-keepers helping or hindering artistic success. Instead of placing industry heads in the room to speak, this program focuses on the people who have truly written their own success story and cultivated their career path independently.

360 Artist Logistics Director Hayley-Jane Ayres said the program had produced great results to date, and it was exciting to be bringing Sounds States back for another year.

“Previous participants have gone on to do big things,” she said. “Many of our 2021 participants came back as mentors in 2022 which was both special and mind-blowing. The same will certainly be happening for 2023. Obviously these people were always amazing on their own but the program was created to help empower participants to embrace both their independence as operators and connect them to the incredible community we have in WA’s music scene.”

With an ever-changing musical landscape, it’s more important than ever that musicians are equipped to adapt.

“More than ever artists are shying away from label deals, are booking their own tours, and having to take on more administration like doing their on Publicity and Marketing. It’s a lot. So we hope Sound States really helps artists and managers to simplify their processes and eliminate a lot of the guess work through mentor and mentee sharing of stories, mistakes and triumphs!”

The three-day program offers 15 Western Australian early career self-managed artists and independent artist managers the opportunity to participate at no cost. At least three of these positions will be allocated to regionally based participants, with the program covering all affiliated travel costs for remote participants.

Building on the success of previous years, the 2023 program is shaping up as another big step forward for Sound States, and for WA music. “We have a speaker announcement coming up soon, but we have selected operators and artists who particularly work independently to reinforce that even if you’re a lil fish in WA working on your own, you can still achieve big things.”

Sounds States mentorship program comes to State Library of Western Australia from Monday, April 15 to Wednesday, April 17, 2023. To apply head here Applications close Sunday, February 26.

