Television’s Tom Verlaine dies aged 73

Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer and co-founder of influential New York band Television has died aged 73.

Verlaine died on Saturday in New York City, surrounded by close friends after a brief illness.

Forming in 1973, Television rose to prominence performing at iconic New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads.

While Television had little commercial success, their influence has been well-recognised by critics and fellow musicians alike.

Patti Smith, Verlaine’s former partner and regular collaborator, posted a photograph of them together on Instagram. “This is a time when all seemed possible,” she said. “Farewell Tom, aloft the Omega.”

“I have lost a hero,” wrote R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe. “Bless you Tom Verlaine for the songs, the lyrics, the voice! And later, the laughs, the inspiration, the stories, and the rigorous belief that music and art can alter and change matter, lives, experience. You introduced me to a world that flipped my life upside down. I am forever grateful.”

Perth fans were given a rare chance to see Television live in 2013 when they performed at Fly By Night club in Fremantle.

RIP Television’s Tom Verlaine (1949 -2023).

