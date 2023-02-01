Fatboy Slim, alt-J and more: Groovin the Moo announce huge 2023 line-up

Just weeks after announcing its return to WA this year, Groovin the Moo has revealed their massive 2023 line-up.

After three years of covid disruptions, international acts are back in a big way this year, as the popular all-ages festival returns to Bunbury’s Hay Park on Saturday, May 6.

From the UK, Fatboy Slim and alt-J are among the biggest names on the bill, along with Skepta, Eliza Rose, Sophie May and Laurel. Across the Atlantic, Canada’s Bbno$ joins fellow rapper Denzel Curry (USA) along with LA-based singer songwriters Omar Apollo and Slayyyter.

Eliza Rose is sure to draw a crowd after just landing in second place in triple j’s Hottest 100 0n the weekend with club banger B.O.T.A (Baddest Of Them All). A stack of other GTM acts also polled well in the countdown, including Ball Park Music (#8 Stars In My Eyes), Skegss (#19 Stranger Days), LUUDE (#28 Big City Life), and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers (#55 Girl Sports) with Teenage Dads.

Fresh faces like Royel Otis will join GTM alumni Ocean Alley and Amy Shark this year. They are just a few of the many interstate acts heading our way, including BARKAA, Confidence Man, The Chats, Slowly Slowly and more.

Check out the full line-up below:

alt-J (UK)

Amy Shark

Ball Park Music

Barkaa

Bbno$ (Can)

The Chats

Choomba

Confidence Man

Denzel Curry (USA)

Eliza Rose (UK)

Fatboy Slim (UK)

Laurel (UK)

Luude

Ocean Alley

Omar Apollo (USA)

Royel Otis

Skegss

Skepta (UK)

Slayyyter (USA)

Slowly Slowly

Sophie May (UK)

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

Teenage Dads

Teenage Joans

With Hosts;

Lex

Pookie

There’s more news to come, with triple j Unearthed, Fresh Produce Artists and Community Programs yet to be announced.

Groovin the Moo hits Bunbury’s Hay Park on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, February 7 from www.gtm.net.au

