RTRFM announces return date for In The Pines 2023

After several years of covid disruptions, RTRFM‘s local music festival In The Pines will return to its traditional autumn time slot this year.

The community radio station revealed this week that the popular annual event will go down at UWA’s Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 30.

After rescheduling the event to September last year, RTRFM say local music fans can look forward to something special in 2023.

“Keep your eyes peeled for the full list of all the bands that have played Pines over the years and a collection of photos and footage over the next few months,” the station posted on social media this week. “And save the date…Sunday, April 30, as we return to the Somerville for a very special, extended edition.”

Over the last 30 years, over 580 slots have been filled at In The Pines, with many artists going on to become international stars. Jebediah, Tame Impala, Pond, Methyl Ethel, Stella Donnelly, John Butler Trio, Kill Devil Hills, Abbe May and more have graced the Pines’ stages in years past.

First Release tickets for In The Pines 2023 are set to go on sale in the coming weeks, with the line-up set to be revealed at the end of February.

RTFM’s In The Pines hits Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 30, 2023. For more info head to rtrfm.com.au

Prev x