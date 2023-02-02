Short film festival Flickerfest to bring A-List programme to Perth in 2023

Australia’s largest Short Film Festival, Flickerfest, returns to Perth this month. Celebrating 32 years in 2023, the festival’s A-list short film programmes are recognised amongst the best in the world, with films hand-picked from the festival’s record 3,200 entries screening at Camelot Outdoor Cinema in Mosman Park.

Heading around the country on its National Tour, Flickerfest offers something new and exciting on each of its three nights, showcasing the Best of Australian Shorts, including stunning WA highlights, Best of European Union Shorts and Short Laughs comedy highlights, all handpicked from the festival’s recent Bondi festival competitions.

The short films screening are all entertaining, inspiring, award-winning and fresh from their premieres in competition at Flickerfest Bondi, giving Perth Flickerfest audiences a window into the hottest contemporary shorts from at home and across the world today.

On Thursday, February 23, the Australian programme screening shines a spotlight on the incredible short film talent that exists in our Australian industry with a host of stories honouring our unique identity and culture. Highlights include the world premiere of the quirky comedy The Fritz, where a confused man, acclaimed Noongar actor Trevor Jamieson (Storm Boy) is forced to confront his big family at an overwhelming birthday event after being hit by a meteor.

Local WA films also shine with Match Made written by Peter Williams and Chantelle Naude and directed by Matt Hogkinson, where Zac searched for love through the online dating landscape, Wirnitj by writer/ director Karla Hart, based on the true story of her grandfather Noongar elder Aden Eades retelling of the supernatural phenomena of stones falling from the sky, and comedy Good Fortune written by Lata Periakarpan, directed and co-produced by by Alexandra Eftpos and produced by Kate Separovich, where Liza’s visit to a psychic doesn’t go as planned.

On Friday, February 24, enjoy an incredible collection of outstanding cinema from the European Union in our Best Of EU showcase. Amongst a host of EU highlights enjoying their Australian premieres are the Danish Academy-Award winning team Kim Magnusson and Anders Walter, who share their masterful filmmaking on a journey through the vast Greenlandic landscape in Ivalu and the delightful Canadian animation The Flying Sailor, both recently Nominated for an Oscar.

On Saturday, February 25, clever comedy also brings joy to the big screen with the Short Laughs Comedy programme featuring hilarious Flickerfest shorts from at home and around the world. Highlights include French comedy romance, Born to Cry where a man confronts his fears and gets the girl, alongside an incredible band of followers and the laugh out loud comedy The Diamond from Sweden, an absurd story about a small man and his tiny friend and Australian animation An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It, also an Oscar finalist.

Flickerfest 2023 is showing at Camelot Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 23 to Saturday, February 25, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to flickerfest.com.au

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Prev x