Australian ‘guitar lord’ Plini brings national Summer Tour to Perth this weekend

Australian ‘guitar lord’ Plini lands in Perth this weekend, wrapping up a seven-date national tour at Magnet House on Sunday, February 5.

Plini and co will be joined by Canadian prog metallers Protest The Hero, returning to Australia for the first time since 2017, and Melbourne’s I Built The Sky – guaranteeing an evening of mind-bending musicality from all angles.

The visit follows on from a big 2022 for the guitarist, who sold out headline tours of Australia, India and Scandinavia, made festival appearances in Australia, UK, Germany and Portugal, and performed in some of Australia’s finest theatres supporting Northlane.

Welding technical metal with post-hardcore flair, Ontario quintet Protest The Hero have evolved from teenage underground sensations into an award-winning band with millions of streams and a legion of fans. Protest The Hero’s explosive live show has seen them tour with the likes of Coheed and Cambria, August Burns Red, Between The Buried And Me, In Hearts Wake and Closure In Moscow.

I Built The Sky, the brainchild of guitarist Rohan Stevenson, has been releasing self-produced instrumental guitar music since 2012. Fusing complex arrangements, catchy melodics and shredding guitar work, I Built The Sky ranges from thunderously progressive to intimately acoustic, and everything in between.

Plini’s Summer Tour, with special guests Protest the Hero and I Built The Sky hits Magnet House on Sunday, February 5, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to magnethouse.com.au

