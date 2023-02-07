Ruel announces national headline tour for debut album ‘4TH WALL’

Five-time platinum artist Ruel has announced a national tour in support of his upcoming debut album 4TH WALL, out Friday, March 3. Playing his first ever headline Arena shows across the country, the highly-anticipated tour hits Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, April 22.

Since making his debut in 2017 when he was just fourteen, London-born, Sydney raised artist Ruel has fast become one of Australia’s most popular young musicians. Sitting with over two billion global streams and 1.2 million instagram followers, the pop sensation was the youngest artist ever to win Breakthrough Artist at the ARIA Awards and the youngest musician to sell out the Sydney Opera House… twice.

Alongside three sold-out world tours, Ruel has shared stages with Khalid, and Shawn Mendes, played Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival, and released collaborations with Denzel Curry, JVKE, Omar Apollo and Cosmo’s Midnight.

Ruel’s debut album, executively produced by M-Phazes (Khalid, Noah Cyrus, Remi Wolf), was originally heading down a Pop/R&B lane, however, the pandemic acted as a major personal and professional catalyst for Ruel. His matured identity galvanised his decision to forge his own creative direction and played a vital part in expanding his musical horizons. ​​As a result, 4TH WALL evokes a matured sound and elevated lyricism, bending between euphoric and contemplative realms of pop.

“So excited to tour AU/NZ again, playing at home is the best feeling ever, the crowds are always so energising and the vibe in the room is unmatched,” said Ruel when revealing the tour news. “It’s going to be so much fun to finally play the record live and share it with everyone in real time. These shows are always so special and I cannot WAIT to see everyone again.”

Ruel has given fans a taste of the forthcoming record with the emotive ballad Must Be Nice. The track adds to an already impressive list of releases from Ruel, including the dance floor anthem, Growing Up Is _____, dream-like Let the Grass Grow, and the poignant social and personal observations of You Against Yourself.

Ruel’s debut album 4TH WALL is out Friday, March 3, 2023. The 4TH WALL album tour hits Fremantle Arts Centre on Saturday, April 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 from secretsounds.com

