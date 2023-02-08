Nerd alert: Ball Park Music announce national headline tour dates

Brisbane five-piece Ball Park Music have announced a national headline tour. The GET THE F**KING NERDS BACK ON! TOUR 2023 hits Freo.Social on Sunday, May 7.

Joining them for all shows will be indie-punk rockers The Buoys, with Ghost Care named as local supports for the Fremantle show.

The ‘GTFNBO’ Tour 2023 follows hot on the heels of the jam-packed Groovin the Moo festival which will see Ball Park performing with the likes of Denzel Curry, alt-J, The Chats, Laurel, Skeggs and more across Canberra, Sunshine Coast, Maitland, Wayville, Bendigo and Bunbury.

Last year Ball Park Music released album number seven Weirder & Weirder, another Top 5 ARIA album from the band. triple j listeners voted the album in at #2 on the station’s annual favourite album poll in December and following the #21 spot for the album’s first single Sunscreen on the 2021 Hottest 100 countdown, Stars In My Eyes backed it up with #8 position on this year’s list, making it 13 Ball Park Music tracks ranking in triple j’s annual poll.

“Can’t wait for this one,” said Ballpark’s Sam Cromack. “Our appetite to perform is huge. We’re looking forward to getting back in some smaller theatres. They feel like our natural home. We wanna be close to the audience, to feel like we’re together in the same room. Paul got a new synth too, so that should be good.”

Ball Park Music’s GET THE F**KING NERDS BACK ON! TOUR 2023 hits Freo.Social on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10, from ballparkmusic.com

Prev x Next »