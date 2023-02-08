Eliza Rose to bring baddest tour of all to WA

Coinciding with her appearances at Groovin the Moo festivals across the country, East London DJ Eliza Rose has announced her first ever run of Australian headline shows, with a Perth date at The Rechabite on Friday, May 5.

Eliza Rose & Interplanetary Criminal’s B.O.T.A. (Baddest of them All) was one of the defining tracks of 2022. Since dropping in June last year, the song has clocked hundreds of million streams globally, been nominated for two Brit Awards, and seen Eliza Rose be the first femme artist to top the UK Singles Charts in over twenty years. With B.O.T.A. (Baddest of them All) also coming second in triple j’s latest Hottest 100 poll, it’s fair to say Eliza Rose has a legion of Australian fans eagerly waiting her arrival.

Eliza Rose was born into a creative community, growing up in Hackney where she found herself inspired by its many multi-disciplinary arts hubs. Raised on soul music from Amy Winehouse to Nina Simone, Rose’s relatively newfound vocal approach embodies this: combined with the many UK electronic subcultures she taps into.

Eliza Rose hits The Rechabite on Friday, May 5, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, February 10 from premier.ticketek.com.au

