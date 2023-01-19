By the C reveal stacked new line-up of Aussie favourites

Music festival By The C will return to Perth this year, with ICEHOUSE, Birds Of Tokyo, Eskimo Joe, Sneaky Sound System and Models to perform at Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys, on Saturday, April 29.

With a career spanning nearly 40 years, ICEHOUSE have had an amazing 28 Platinum albums, eight Top 10 albums and over thirty Top 40 singles. ICEHOUSE’s unofficial Australian anthem, Great Southern Land, is one of the country’s most-recognised tunes, and was inducted into the National Film and Sound Archive’s Sounds of Australia registry.

Formed in Perth, Birds of Tokyo have grown from independent roots to become one of Australia’s most popular contemporary rock bands. The band has released six studio albums including Human Design which topped the ARIA charts. Classic songs like Good Lord, Two Of Us, Plans and Lanterns have all been top 10 airplay hits and more than seventy Birds of Tokyo tracks have featured on triple j, making them one of the station’s three most played artists of this millennium.

Since forming in 1997, Eskimo Joe have released six studio albums with sales in excess of 750,000 in Australia alone. Three of those albums have debuted at number 1 on the ARIA charts, with hit song Black Fingernails, Red Wine shining for a monster 62 weeks in the ARIA Chart Top 50.

It was back in 2004 when Sneaky Sound System’s Miss Connie and producer/DJ Angus McDonald started making music together. In 2006 their self-titled, 3 x platinum debut album, and chart-topping hits like UFO, Pictures and I Love It saw them win ARIA Awards for Breakthrough Artist and Best Dance Release.

When they formed in 1978 Models were hailed as one of the most innovative and imaginative Australian bands. Four decades later, songs like Big On Love, Barbados, I Hear Motion, Hold On and Out of Mind Out of Sight still sound fresh.

By the C hits Whitfords Nodes Park, Hillarys, on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, January 20 from ticketmaster.com.au

