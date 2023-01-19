Sculpture by the Sea exhibition to make waves in 2023 return

Sculpture by the Sea is back for its 19th annual instalment this year, taking over Cottesloe Beach from Friday, March 3 to Monday, March 20. One of Perth’s largest free public events, the exhibition attracts an estimated 180,000 local, interstate and international visitors to the popular beach for an extended summer each March.

In 2023, over 70 artists from 15 countries will showcase their work across the 18-day exhibition, including sculptors from Japan, New Zealand, USA and Switzerland. All Australian States and Territories will be represented, with 31 sculptors from Western Australia set to highlight the State’s wealth of artistic talent.

Leading sculptors from across Australia and internationally will be exhibiting at this year’s exhibition, including Richard Goodwin (NSW), Stephen King (NSW), Tony Jones (WA), Kristof Kintera (Czech Republic), Hu Tung Min (Taiwan), Water Hamasaka (Japan), Hannah Kidd (New Zealand), Haruyuki Uchida (Japan) and Kozo Nishino (Japan).

This year, Peter Lundberg (USA), Takahiro Hirata (Japan) and Greg Johns (Australia) will be welcomed into the Decade Club, which recognises the artists who have exhibited at Sculpture by the Sea, Cottesloe ten or more times.

Sculpture by the Sea runs from Friday, March 3 to Monday, March 20, 2023 at Cottesloe Beach. For more info, head to sculpturebythesea.com