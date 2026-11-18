Melbourne heavy metal band Thornhill are heading around Australia for their Summer Slam 2027 tour.

The tour lands in WA for shows at Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Wednesday, February 17 and Freo. Social on Thursday, February 18, as well as hitting Victoria, Tasmania, New South Wales, the ACT and Queensland.

Philadelphia metalcore band Varials and Brisbane nu-metal act Headwreck are joining Thornhill on stage as special guests for all tour dates.

Fans can anticipate singles from Thornhill’s third album Bodies, such as DIESEL, Revolver, and Silver Swarm, as well as early-career hits including Views from the Sun, Nurture, The Haze and more.

“After everything that has gone into building the next chapter of Thornhill we can’t wait to bring the energy of our live show back into intimate Australian audiences where we began our career,” the band said.

“It has been a long time coming and we can’t wait to be back, see you at a show on the Summer Slam!“

In 2025, Thornhill released their latest album, Bodies, which debuted at number four on the ARIA album chart, winning an ARIA award for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album and an AIR award for Best Independent Heavy Album or EP.

Thornhill’s Summer of Slam tour hits Prince of Wales on Wednesday, February 17 and Freo.Social on Thursday, February 18, 2027. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20 from destroyalllines.com

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