Filipino-Ghanaian artist Jewel Owusu is heading to Fremantle this weekend on her first Australian headline tour.

Following performances in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney, Owusu finishes up the tour at Wyola, Fremantle, on Saturday, November 21.

Local musicians Pearl and Janelle Komakech will join as special guests for the Perth date.

The tour showcases Owusu’s debut album, ecosystem, which was released independently on Wednesday, November 11.

The nine-track album explores connections, from love, identity and mental health to the ways people find connection and belonging in an increasingly digital world.

Fans can expect singles from her debut album onstage, including blurryeyed, give me grace, I don’t feel like myself and more.

A Filipino-Ghanaian singer and producer, Owusu makes music with an alternative indie pop sound that is confessional, textured and unguarded. Owusu has a strong connection to Fremantle, having studied at Notre Dame University and receiving a WACE Modern History award in 2017 before moving to Melbourne to pursue her music career full-time.

Jewel Owusu brings her ecosystem tour to Wyola on Saturday, November 21, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from moshtix.com.au

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