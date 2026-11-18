WA theatre collective The Last Great Hunt are set to showcase their new production, The Present, at Fringe World this summer.

The comedy play will make its WA debut at the Subiaco Arts Centre from Wednesday, January 20, to Sunday, January 31.

The Present unveils a family’s history and their obsession with presents. The story follows in the week leading up to Christmas, as a pair of twins’ search for one meaningful gift exposes longings, resentments and the question of what traditions might best be left behind. It is a funny and moving comedy about family, expectation and the things we can never quite give each other.

Jeffrey Jay Fowler directs The Present, and Sarah Reuben performs in the two-hander with Will Bartolo, reprising their roles as the twins Petra and Troy.

“Sarah and I wanted to make a show about all the things a person gives and is given in life.”Fowler said. “We particularly wanted to look at how uneven the world can be, even within the microcosm of a family.”

The show premiered in Darwin in 2026 and, following its Perth Fringe World season, will tour nationally with Artback NT.

The Present is showing at Subiaco Arts Centre from Wednesday, January 20, to Sunday, January 31, as part of Fringe World 2027. Tickets are on sale now from fringeworld.com.au

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