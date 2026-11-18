Rosemount Hotel is set to celebrate the new year with an explosive night of live local music.

The double-staged festival, You Can’t Prompt This! NYE 2026, will take over the Main Room Stage and the Backyard Stage on Thursday, December 31.

The live event will feature 12 musical acts of different genres, Backyard DJs, a screen-printing pop-up, and DIY activities, with more to be announced soon.

The Main Room Stage will host live sets from Indigo Blaze, Late 90s, Kayps, Blush, Gloss, Otiuh, Grunge Barbie and Vest. The Backyard Stage highlights include Ghost Care, The Forever Party, Hey So Hungry and Maple.

Check out the full lineup below:

Indigo Blaze

Late 90s

Kayps

Blush

Gloss

Otiuh

Grunge Barbie

Vest

Ghost Care

The Forever Party

Hey So Hungry

Maple

You Can’t Prompt This! NYE 2026 hits Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, December 31, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from oztix.com.au

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