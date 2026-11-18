RTRFM is joining forces with Perth Festival to present RTRFM’s Live WA Mixtape in 2027.

Set to play at East Perth Power Station on Sunday, February 21, the musical experience marks 50 years of the community radio station.

RTRFM has recruited Maatakitj, Abbe May, and Paul Wood (Red Jezebel, Good News Now We Can Eat All The Vampires) to lead three star-studded bands that will perform a set list of WA classics on the Main Stage.

The bands will feature Rachel Dease (Schvendes), Nicholas Allbrook (Pond), Jake Webb (Methyl Ethel), Mathas, Jae Laeffer & Jules Douglas (The Panics), Luke Bosstleman (Flanders), Gretta Little (The Rosemary Beads), Pat McLaughlin (Sugar Army), Vanessa Thornton (Jebediah), Lee Sappho, Drew Goddard (Karnivool), Clancy Davidson (Smol Fish), Anna Schneider, Greg Dear, Dan Carroll (Southern River Band), Kerrianne Cox, Siobhan Cotchin, Matilda Beales (Grub), Ofa Fotu (Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics), Drea, Grace Barbe, Steve Gibson, Tina Muzundo, Felicity Groom, Dan Howls and more.

They’ll be backed by musicians such as Talya Valanti, Luke Minness, Lochy Hoffman, Matt Geary, Tara John, Madeleine Antoine, Candice Susnjar and Stevie Ray.

Plus, at Casa Musica, outside the main stage area, there will be live and free sets from The Bures Band, Turnstyle and Symmetrical Dogs plus DJs Lorraine and Jane, and Larry D and Nicole Filev.

RTRFM’s Live WA Mixtape takes place at East Perth Power Station on Sunday, February 21, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from perthfestival.com.au

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