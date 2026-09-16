The York Festival returns with a TWANG!

The York Festival has officially released the full program, providing three days of live music, creative experiences, family activities, and community events across the Wheatbelt town from Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18.

The main highlight is TWANG! – York’s Guitar Weekend, bringing together some of Australia’s acclaimed musicians for intimate performances in venues throughout York.

The lineup comprises Australian blues guitar legend Dave Hole, Grammy Award winner Lucky Oceans with his New Darling Rangers, and blues-rock guitarist Nathan Cavaleri.

Joining them on the extensive lineup are Scarlet’s Way, Ian Kenny’s Cold Steel Blues, Electric State, Lindsay Wells, Empire Blues, Kerry B. Ryan, Paul Davies, Triple Engine, Interflow, Refractory Road, and emerging WAAPA artists in Next Gen LIVE!

Music curator Chris Gibbs said the completed program reflected the Festival’s aim to create an entire weekend experience rather than a series of performances.

“We have some extraordinary musicians coming to York, but what I really love about this program is everything happening around those headline shows,” said Mr Gibbs.

“You can hear live music in the Town Hall at night, find another artist playing in a pub or café during the day, follow the TWANG! Sound Trail around town, join a workshop, take the kids to an activity, explore York’s history, or simply wander through town and discover something you weren’t expecting.”

The Festival opens Friday evening with a Welcome to Country and performance by the Moorditj Koolalingas Children’s Choir, before Scarlet’s Way and Lucky Oceans’ New Darling Rangers perform on the York Town Hall stage.

Across the weekend, music will play beyond the major venues through the TWANG! Sound Trail, taking live performances into community spaces including the York Bushland Garden, RSL Memorial Garden, and local community organisations.

The program also makes use of York’s pubs, cafés, heritage buildings, and outdoor spaces, creating opportunities for visitors to move around the town and experience more of what York has to offer.

Saturday features a full day of music and activities before Nathan Cavaleri and Dave Hole headline at York Town Hall, followed by late-night performances at the Castle Hotel.

Alongside the music, Cavaleri will also present Beyond Fear & Anxiety, a conversation drawing on his own remarkable life experience and journey of self-discovery.

Sunday continues with live music performances across town, Voices from the Past, a guided walk through York Cemetery exploring stories of the town’s pioneers, a guitar workshop with Paul Davies, and Next Gen LIVE!’s WAAPA talent.

Families are also well catered for, with free creative workshops, a hands-on Bush Skills Adventure, a Junkadelic percussion workshop and street parade, pet rock making and nature-based art activities.

Creative workshops for adults include mixed media, art journalling, painting, and decorative arts, with a free exhibition at Bardo, titled In the Photo Pit, that celebrates live music photography throughout the festival. A special Sunday conversation will bring photographers together to share the stories behind the images.

Festival Director Jenny Garroun said the mix of ticketed and free programming was deliberately designed to encourage both visitors and the local community to participate.

“These are major performances people will travel specifically to see, but there are also lots of ways to be part of the Festival without buying a ticket,” said Garroun.

“We want local families to join in, we want people exploring different venues and businesses, and we want visitors staying for the weekend rather than simply driving in for one performance and leaving again.”

The Festival has also welcomed significant support from the York Business Association, whose sponsorship has helped make it possible to bring acclaimed Australian blues guitarist Dave Hole to York.

The York Business Association focuses on building a stronger business community for York through practical support, stronger connections, and a more visible York.

“Bringing an artist of Dave Hole’s calibre to York gives people another compelling reason to visit the town,” added Festival Director Jenny Garroun.

“That means the benefit of the Business Association’s support has the potential to extend well beyond the Festival itself.”

The York Festival runs from Friday, October 16, to Sunday, October 18, 2026. The full program and tickets are available at yorkfestival.com.au

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