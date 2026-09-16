Russell Hobbs British Film Festival reveals a sneak peek into 2026 program

The Russell Hobbs British Film Festival is back this year and has just revealed the first highlights of its 2027 program.

Presented by Palace, this year’s festival includes a stunning lineup of dramas, diverse and illuminating documentaries, romantic comedies, and more, all showing at Palace Cinemas, Luna on SX, Luna Palace Cinemas, and Windsor Cinema from Thursday, November 5, to Sunday, December 6.

Starting the film festival is the romantic comedy, Wicker. Starring acclaimed British actress Olivia Colman and the brilliant Alexander Skarsgård, this hilarious and raunchy fable tells the story of an ostracised fisherwoman and the sexy husband she wishes for.

Wicker

Next up is The Uprising. This visceral historical drama stars Andrew Garfield as a grief-stricken labourer in the 14th century who ignites a peasant’s revolt. The film also stars Jamie Bell, Stephen Dillane and Katherine Waterston.

The Uprising

If you’re looking for a documentary to dive into, Parky is an intimate portrait of ‘the king of the chat show’ Sir Michael Parkinson. Over a career spanning five decades, Britain’s greatest interviewer was beloved by millions and knighted by the Queen. His legendary interview subjects ranged from Muhammad Ali, Billy Connolly, Kylie Minogue, Bob Hawke, Madonna, Sir David Attenborough, and many others who appear in this revealing documentary.

Parky

Savage House is a darkly comedic cautionary tale of greed, ambition and power. Richard E. Grant and Claire Foy lead the cast as two desperate social climbers in 18th-century England who sacrifice everything to host the aspirational dinner party of their dreams in this elegantly crafted period piece.

Savage House

Poignant drama 500 Miles stars much-loved Bill Nighy and follows a broken family that must come together as two young boys embark on an epic journey to reunite with their estranged grandfather. Set across breathtaking landscapes of Ireland, from Dublin to the Dingle Peninsula, 500 Miles artfully explores the complexities of families and the forces that pull them apart and reunite them.

500 Miles

Writer-director Nick Moorcraft (Fisherman’s Friends: One and All) returns with Mother’s Pride, a deeply moving and heartfelt comedy. Jonno Davies stars as Cal, a man rediscovering purpose and connection as he returns to his small country hometown. After a series of misfortunes, he works to reinvigorate his family’s pub, which is on the brink of closure.

Mother’s Pride

The Russell Hobbs British Film Festival screens across Palace Cinemas, Luna on SX, Luna Palace Cinemas, and Windsor Cinema from Thursday, November 5, until Sunday, December 6, 2026. The full programme and tickets will be announced in early October. For more information, head to britishfilmfestival.com.au

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