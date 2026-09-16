Calvin Harris announces first ever Australian headline tour

Global electronic DJ and producer Calvin Harris has announced his first-ever Australian headline tour.

The tour kicks off at Perth’s Langley Park on Thursday, February 18, before continuing on to Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

It will be Calvin Harris’ first visit to Perth since he headlined the Festival X tour at Burswood Park in 2022.

Fans can expect a stacked headline performance filled with his hit singles such as One Kiss, This Is What You Came For, Summer, Feel So Close and more. Audiences can also expect his 2024 compilation album, 96 Months, featuring both early and recent hits like Body Moving and By Your Side.

Over two decades, Calvin Harris has collected multiple career achievements, such as 35 billion streams, multiple Grammy Awards, and two Brit Awards—including British Producer of the Year and British Single of the Year—and holds the distinction of being the first UK solo artist to surpass one billion streams on Spotify.

Calvin Harris hits Langley Park on Thursday, February 18, 2027. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 24, from untitledgroup.com.au

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