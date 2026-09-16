Madness bring the Hit Parade to Fremantle

English ska and pop band Madness return to Australia in 2027, bringing their All Abroad For The Madness Hit Parade Tour to Palace Foreshore, Fremantle, on Saturday, February 27.

Returning to Australia for the first time in ten years, the tour will also head to Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, and Melbourne, with the band set to showcase their career-spanning collection, Hit Parade.

Featuring 45 tracks from 1979 to 2024, Hit Parade captures every era of Madness, including early-career hits such as Our House, It Must Be Love, Baggy Trousers, House of Fun and many more.

Across their extraordinary career, Madness have sold millions of records worldwide, played on the roof of Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations and at major festivals such as Splendour in the Grass. Madness released their most recent studio album, Theatre of the Absurd Presents C’est La Vie in 2023, which reached number one on the UK Official Albums Chart.

Madness bring their All Abroad For The Madness Hit Parade Tour to Palace Foreshore on Saturday, February 27, 2027. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 24, from handsometours.com

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