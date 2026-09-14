Ngaiire brings Future Soul Fusion to ECU City

Following a performance at the Brisbane music festival BIGSOUND, future soul artist Ngaiire will make her way to Perth for a one-night-only show.

The Papua New Guinea-born, Sydney-based musician will collaborate with the WAAPA Contemporary Music students for the concert experience, taking place at ECU City’s SoundHouse on Friday, September 18.

Known for her expressive vocals and genre-bending fusion of neo-soul, gospel and big pop, Ngaiire has collected many accolades, including four ARIA Award nominations, including Artist of the Year, and the inaugural Australian Women in Music Award for Artistic Excellence.

Bringing with her May release Afar, Ngaiire will workshop with WAAPA’s rising stars before joining forces for this performance, bringing her acclaimed talents to the next generation of Western Australian musicians.

Future Soul Fusion: Ngaiire x WAAPA will take place at ECU City’s SoundHouse on Friday, September 18, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from boxoffice.waapa.ecu.edu.au

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