The Fray light up Lookout Festival

Following a sold-out six-date Australian tour in 2025, multi-platinum rock band The Fray will return down under this summer for their Summer of Light Tour.

The tour includes a headline appearance at Lookout Festival, which lands at Kings Park & Botanic Garden in Perth on Sunday, February 7. Joining them on the lineup are British indie pop band Bastille, Florida rockers Dashboard Confessional and Perth favourites Little Birdy.

The Summer of Light Tour ushers in the next chapter for The Fray ahead of the release of A Light That Waits, the band’s first full-length body of new music in over a decade and their first as the core trio of Joe King, Dave Welsh and Ben Wysocki.

“We had such an incredible time touring in Australia in 2025. The energy from those crowds was unbelievable,” said The Fray’s Joe King. “To come back and be able to share A Light That Waits alongside the songs fans have grown up with—and to have our long-time friends Dashboard Confessional with us—is going to make these nights unforgettable.”

The Fray headline Lookout Festival at Kings Park & Botanic Garden on Sunday, February 7, 2027. Tickets are on sale Thursday, September 17 from lookouttour.com.au

Prev x