Icehouse celebrate 40 years of Man of Colours

Aussie rock legends Icehouse have announced their first headline indoor concert tour in more than 20 years, celebrating the 40th anniversary of their landmark 1987 album, Man of Colours.

The tour kicks off in Newcastle and hits Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide before closing out at RAC Arena in Perth on Saturday, July 10.

With a career spanning more than 45 years, Icehouse have sold more than nine million albums worldwide. Formed by frontman Iva Davies, they have achieved 28 Platinum albums, eight Top 10 albums and more than 30 Top 40 singles.

Released in September 1987, Man of Colours was the band’s fifth studio album. The record went to number one in Australia and New Zealand, spending 11 weeks at the top of the Australian chart, selling more than one million copies to date and going on to win Icehouse ARIA Awards for Album of the Year and Highest Selling Album.

The album included five of the band’s most requested tracks over the past 40 years, including Crazy, Electric Blue, Man of Colours, My Obsession and Nothing Too Serious.

While many of the songs from the album have become live favourites, there are several which the band has never performed live. On this tour, fans will have their first, and likely only, opportunity to hear the band perform all of the songs from the album in concert.

In addition to Man of Colours, fans can expect to hear other hits from across Icehouse’s discography, including Great Southern Land, Hey Little Girl, No Promises, Don’t Believe Anymore, Love In Motion, We Can Get Together and more.

“The band and I are excited to be celebrating the Man of Colours anniversary with you all,” Iva Davies said. “We’ve never played some of the songs from the album, so this tour is going to include some firsts for us as well as our fans.”

“These seated, indoor shows are going to be different for the band and the audiences too,” he added. “Compared to the big outdoor shows we’ve mainly been playing over the past 15 years, indoors means we get to play more songs and create an even bigger show for us all.”

“These are going to be very, very special shows in celebration of our best-known album, its songs and the fans who’ve made it a part of their lives over the past 40 years. See you there!”

Icehouse play RAC Arena on Saturday, July 10, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 18 from teglive.com.au

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