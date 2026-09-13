Empire of the Sun venture into the afterlife

Empire of the Sun will bring their Ask That God: Afterlife Tour to Australia and New Zealand next year, marking the band’s biggest tour of the region to date.

The six-date run kicks off in Auckland before heading to Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Adelaide, culminating in a homecoming performance at RAC Arena in Perth on Saturday, March 6.

For Perth-raised co-founder Luke Steele, the tour promises to take the Ask That God universe into new territory.

“Ask That God: Afterlife feels like a tour of unknowns and possibilities—new visions, new plateaus, fragile breakthroughs,” he said. “I think things are going to happen on this tour that have never happened before. We can’t wait to take this music and this tour to new frontiers. Let’s break barriers together.”

Ask That God: Afterlife marks the final live instalment of the Ask That God journey, expanding on the universe introduced on the band’s latest album. The reimagined show explores themes of imagination, transformation and connection in a rapidly changing world.

Since the tour began in 2024, Empire of the Sun have sold more than 400,000 tickets worldwide.

Formed by Luke Steele and Nick Littlemore, Empire of the Sun have become one of Australia’s most visionary music projects. Their landmark debut album, Walking On A Dream, spawned global hits including Walking On A Dream and We Are The People, earning the duo a worldwide following. They followed with Ice on the Dune and Two Vines before an eight-year hiatus, returning in 2024 with Ask That God. Since then, their career has grown to more than five million albums sold, six billion streams, eight ARIA Awards and two APRA Awards.

Empire of the Sun play RAC Arena on Saturday, March 6, 2027. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 18 from frontiertouring.com

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