The Longest Johns set sail with oceanic tour and new album

English maritime folk trio The Longest Johns have announced an Australian and New Zealand tour, hitting Freo.Social on Thursday, March 11.

This will be the group’s second time in Australia and New Zealand since 2025, with the tour kicking off in New Zealand and hitting Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Port Fairy and Adelaide before heading across to Western Australia for their final performance in Fremantle.

The Bristol band will be arriving with new material from their latest album, Ends of the Earth, a thirteen-track record diving into themes of exploration, resilience, and the pull of the unknown.

Formed in 2012, the group rose to fame in 2021 when their cover of the New Zealand sea ballad Wellerman went viral on social media and have since become known for their renditions of traditional sea shanties along with their original songs.

To date, The Longest Johns have released thirteen albums and four EPs and have performed sold-out shows across the UK, Europe and North America.

The Longest Johns hit Freo.Social on Thursday, March 11, 2027. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 17 from destroyalllines.com

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