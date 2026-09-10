Saddle up for Ella Hooper’s wild new chapter

Following a decade of national success as frontwoman of the rock group Killing Heidi, as well as success as a solo artist, Ella Hooper gets back in the saddle for the release of her fourth solo record, Overnight Success.

Her most recent singles, Growing Up Is Hard To Do andWhen The Shit Went Down, provided fans with a taste of what they could expect from the upcoming album, which is set for release on Friday, October 2. More recently, her fresh single Cowboy Man has introduced some attitude to the record alongside a theatrical new music video.

Hooper will showcase tracks from Overnight Success when she supports Sixpence None the Richer at Astor Theatre on Thursday, March 18.

Over her three-album solo career, Hooper has been nominated for an Australian Music Prize for 2023 record Small Town Temple, which also debuted at No. 1 on the Australian Country Charts.

Ella Hooper’s new album Overnight Success is out on on Friday, October 2, 2026. Ella Hooper will perform with Sixpence None the Richer at Astor Theatre on Thursday, March 18, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from davidroywilliams.com

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