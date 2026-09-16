Moortabiny drone show takes off at Kings Park

The first-ever Moortabiny drone show is set to take flight at Kings Park and Botanic Garden from Friday, October 2, to Sunday, October 4.

In a world-first experience, audiences can expect storytelling based on the work of Noongar author Professor Kim Scott, brought to life in the sky.

Moortabiny, meaning Becoming Family, will transform the night with beautiful formations inspired by Western Australian landscapes, native flora, and the changing rhythms of the natural world.

The drone display will be accompanied by an original soundscape, with sonic stations sharing stories of significant trees and native species, all set in the Western Australian Botanic Garden.

Developed in consultation with Whadjuk Noongar Elder Walter McGuire OAM, the celebration of Country, connection and the natural environment will form the grand finale of the Everlasting Kings Park Festival and the Western Australian Botanic Garden’s 60th anniversary celebrations, happening from Friday, September 18, to Sunday, October 4.

“It’s fantastic to see a new event bringing together culture, storytelling, and technology in one of Western Australia’s most iconic destinations,” said Environment Minister Hon. Matthew Swinbourn. “Experiences like Moortabiny help foster a greater appreciation for our natural environment and the importance of conservation. I encourage everyone to go along and experience it for themselves.”

The Moortabiny drone show is happening at Kings Park and Botanic Gardens, from Friday, October 2, to Sunday, October 4, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from ticketmaster.com.au

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