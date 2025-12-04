The Wizard Of Oz brings a touch of festive magic to Regal Theatre

Zealous Productions is set to celebrate its fifth consecutive year of delivering festive theatre magic with its brand new Christmas pantomime, The Wizard of Oz, hitting the Regal Theatre from Friday, December 12, to Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Audiences are set to travel with Dorothy as she journeys through the magical world of Oz, meeting colourful characters, clever twists and lively musical moments along the way. With local humour, clever storytelling and strong ensemble work, the production promises an unforgettable festive outing for the family.

Behind this festive twist on The Wizard Of Oz production is director Brendan Hanson, who captains a group of leading WA artists and designers, including musical director Joshua James Webb and choreographer Allen Blachford, with the team set to bring their creative vision to the much-loved tale of The Wizard Of Oz.

Over the last five years, Zealous Productions has created a cherished Christmas tradition for audiences, presenting a fresh production each season. Their rendition of The Wizard of Oz is set to continue this tradition, with vibrant performances, playful comedy and festive music.

The Wizard of Oz hits the Regal Theatre from Friday, December 12, to Wednesday, December 24, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from ticketek.com.au

